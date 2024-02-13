Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $716.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after buying an additional 315,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

