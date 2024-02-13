Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.46

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 1848813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HL shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Trading Down 6.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.