Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 10.5%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 2,628,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,683,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

