Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $122,412,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,238,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at $8,991,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 198,158 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HOLI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 128,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

