Holowesko Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 4.7% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,678,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.97. 1,206,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.90. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $214.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,623 shares of company stock worth $9,112,899. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

