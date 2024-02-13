Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,216,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 298,349 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 34.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $75,270,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 222,506 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

HOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

