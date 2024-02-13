Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.
Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance
HRZN stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.
About Horizon Technology Finance
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
