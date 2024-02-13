Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00-7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.06 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

NYSE:HWM opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 104.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

