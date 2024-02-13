Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

