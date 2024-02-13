H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of H&R Block worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in H&R Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in H&R Block by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HRB

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.