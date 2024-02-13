Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.43. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1,634,891 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

The company has a market cap of $979.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.