Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $134.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.71. 328,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

