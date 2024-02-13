IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAC. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

IAC stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

