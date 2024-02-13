Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.60. 95,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,366. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

