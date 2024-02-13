Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $107,026.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at $13,481,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 820.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

