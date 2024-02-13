Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PI. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a positive rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Impinj Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

PI opened at $108.85 on Friday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

