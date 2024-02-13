Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Up to $57.84

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.84, but opened at $60.04. Incyte shares last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 541,579 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Incyte Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,159,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,150,000 after acquiring an additional 289,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

