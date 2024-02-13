Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

