InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Down to $26.49

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.49, but opened at $23.94. InMode shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 1,254,162 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $925,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

