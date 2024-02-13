Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. Insperity has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,351,440 over the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,220,000 after purchasing an additional 102,371 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,142,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 882,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,461,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

