Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $97.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.17.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

