Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $97.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.17.
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Integer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
