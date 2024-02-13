Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $135.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,384 shares of company stock worth $10,222,586. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

