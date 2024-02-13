International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for about 0.6% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in International Paper by 992.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 1,361,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

