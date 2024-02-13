Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $158,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $89.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8345 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

