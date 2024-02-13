Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

