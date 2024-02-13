Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

