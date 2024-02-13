Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Up 43.0% in January

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $85,474.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,519,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,716,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 134,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,841.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

