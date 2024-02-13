INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.85 on March 12th

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance
LON:IPU opened at GBX 419.42 ($5.30) on Tuesday. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 378 ($4.77) and a one year high of GBX 472 ($5.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £141.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 410.29.
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
