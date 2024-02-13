Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 750,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $427.18 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $439.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.76.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

