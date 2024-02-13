Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 34,223 shares.The stock last traded at $42.88 and had previously closed at $43.95.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $665.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

