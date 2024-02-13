Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Children’s Place (PLCE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE):

2/13/2024 – Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

2/12/2024 – Children’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Children’s Place was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2024 – Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/19/2023 – Children’s Place was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $204.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get The Children's Place Inc alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 48,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.