Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,996 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,370% compared to the typical volume of 408 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,577. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

