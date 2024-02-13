IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IperionX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in IperionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,204,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Price Performance

IPX opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. IperionX has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

