IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

