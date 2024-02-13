IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,782,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Accenture by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.81 and a 200 day moving average of $328.63.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

