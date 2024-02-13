IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $177.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

