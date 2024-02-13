IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Down 11.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $91.08 and last traded at $91.84. Approximately 313,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 309,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.63.

The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 12.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.24.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

