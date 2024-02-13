iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $259,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,412,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

