iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the January 15th total of 633,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

