iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOA opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.