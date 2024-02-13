iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,015. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $505.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $385.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

