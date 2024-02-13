iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $576.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

