iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 639.6% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
SUSL stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,253. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
