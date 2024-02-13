iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 639.6% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SUSL stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,253. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 94,556 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,928,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

