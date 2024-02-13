iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.37% of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 505.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 77,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. 109,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

