iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after acquiring an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 667,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDV stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. 621,940 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

