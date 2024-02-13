iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.99. The company had a trading volume of 624,963 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

