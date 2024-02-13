iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

