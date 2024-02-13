iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

