iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 897,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

