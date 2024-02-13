iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.85% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 237.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,221,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $62,778,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 698,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,044 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

